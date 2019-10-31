VVIT Balotsav 2019: An International Kids Cultural Fest at VVIT

Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT), today announced its upcoming event VVIT Balotsav 2019, an international kids cultural festival for three days from 28th November to 30th November 2019. VVIT is organizing this event in association with Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT).

VVIT Balotsav 2019 is an international kids cultural fest for Telugu kids all over the world. VVIT Balotsav 2019 includes cultural competitions that are held to bring out the various talents embedded in the kids. VVIT Balotsav provides a platform to showcase their skills in various activities and compete to improve their ability. The competitions cover a wide scope of 20 activities in 59 categories. In VVIT Balotsav 2018, over 10,000 students participated along with their parents.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. V. Vidya Sagar, Chairman, VVIT, said, "We at VVIT believe in imparting cultural and social values to our students in addition to the professional education. For this reason, we have MoUs with Google Inc. USA for establishing Google Code Labs, University Innovative Fellowship (UIF) program by Stanford UniversityUSA and Venture Development Centre established by North-eastern University, Boston in one hand while we organize cultural events like VVIT Balotsav 2019 on the other hand. We are happy to host the international kids cultural festival at our campus in Nambur (Guntur), Andhra Pradesh. This event is aimed at preserving and encouraging the culture and tradition in kids as they are the future of this nation."

The cultural showcase activities at VVIT Balotsav 2019 include drawing, essay writing, poetry, reciting slokas, singing, classical music, mono acting, dancing, general knowledge quiz, traditional dressing, authoring, storytelling, short film analysis, pottery, theatrical dramas, spell bee, instrumental music, folk dance, fancy dressing and so on. For more information visit www.balotsav.in or download the app 'vvitbalotsav' from google play store. The last date of registration is 16th November 2019.

About VVIT:

Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) was established in the year 2007, with an intake of 240 students in four B. Tech programs under Social Educational Trust in Nambur village, Guntur, AP, by Er. Vasireddy Vidya Sagar. It is located strategically between Guntur and Vijayawada in the capital region of Amravati, AP. In a short span of ten years, with an annual intake capacity of 1156, 126 and 60 students into B.Tech (CE, EEE, ME, ECE, CSE and IT), M. Tech (CSE, DECS,VLSI&ES, PEED, MD, SE) and MCA programmes respectively, today almost over 4000 students, 245 teaching staff and 213 non-teaching staff strive to fulfil the vision of VVIT.

In tune with the commitment, setting itself a benchmark as very best in terms of education, extracurricular activities and placements, VVIT has emerged as one of the top five Engineering Colleges from the 200 engineering colleges affiliated to JNTU Kakinada. In 2014, VVIT was recognised as the nodal centre for skill development programmes of APSSDC, Govt. of AP. The institute also has tie-ups with premier institutes like ISB to develop Entrepreneurial skills of the students.

Realizing the slogan that 'Everyone Counts', VVIT has the unique achievement of having placed most of its students in MNCs like Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Athena Health Care, Open Text, Genpact, Sutherlands, CSS Corp, Convergys, Apps Associates, etc. (almost 50 companies) every year. For more information, please visit www.vvitguntur.com.