HRD minister inaugurates cultural festival at India Gate

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday inaugurated a four-day cultural and literary youth event to celebrate the country's unity in diversity. Dressed in the traditional south Indian attire, Nishank inaugurated "KVS- Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Parv" at India Gate lawns where students from one part of the country will exhibit the cultural diversity of the other part.

Over 2,000 students will take part in the event being organised by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. "In our journey of making and forming a new India, it is our challenge to be a world leader in the fields of science and education by 2021. I am amazed to witness our young students, spreading message of national unity and integrity," Nishank said.

Kendriya Vidyalayas from different regions orchestrated the tableau and culture of the state different from their own. On the first day of the event, a cultural march-past was showcased by participants to objectify the vision behind this great celebration accompanied by songs, dance performances and artefacts in the background.

"The event aims to actively enhance interaction between students of diverse cultures living in different states of India with the objective of promoting greater mutual understanding amongst them," KVS commissioner Santosh Kumar Mall said.

