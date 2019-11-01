Delhi pollution: All schools to remain closed till Tuesday
New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced on Friday that all schools in the national capital will be closed till 5th November due to prevailing poor air quality. Kejriwal also urged school children to write letters to the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana urging to take requisite action against stubble burning to curb the menace of air pollution in the national capital. He blamed that the smoke emanating from crop residue burning in the two states causes pollution in Delhi.
The Delhi chief minister also distributed anti-pollution masks to the school children as a part of the government plan to protect the children from air pollution.
This is a developing story.
