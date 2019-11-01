JNU accuses some students of spreading rumours on new hostel manual

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday accused a section of students of spreading rumors regarding the new hostel manual approved by the varsity. The administration said the hostel fee has been hiked to create better facilities for students.

JNU Students' Union has been on strike against the new hostel manual approved by the Inter Hostel Management (IHA) committee, alleging it has provisions for curfew timings, dress code, and hostel fee hike. However, the varsity's registrar, Pramod Kumar, in a statement said, "Rumours are being spread by some motivated students about the new hostel manual approved by the IHA committee.

"They are claiming that the curfew timings in the hostels and dress code in the dining hall are freshly introduced in the new hostel manual. This is completely untrue," he said. The varsity clarified that there is no curfew time. Earlier, the library reading room used to be closed by 12 midnight and students had to reach hostels by 12.30 am, it said.

However, the library reading room is now open 24X7 and students can actually reach the hostel anytime. Kumar also said there is no dress code regulation, as alleged by the students.

"Since there is no dress code prescribed in the old hostel manual or the new hostel manual, it is ultimately left to the individual to decide what is appropriate when dining in the dining hall," he said. However, Kumar said the varsity has hiked room rent from Rs 10 per month to Rs 300 per month for a double seater and from Rs 20 per month to Rs 600 for a double seater.

Service charges have also been introduced. Earlier, there were no service charges but now it is Rs 1,700 per month. The one-time mess security has been hiked from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000, which is refundable.

It has been necessitated due to defaulters not paying mess and the charges have been revised after more than a decade, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)