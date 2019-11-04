International Development News
Development News Edition

Article 370 blocked growth of J&K higher education institutions: Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Katra
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 22:18 IST
Article 370 blocked growth of J&K higher education institutions: Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had blocked the growth of higher education in the erstwhile state, and halted the academic institutions to evolve at par with those in the rest of India. Singh said even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave highest priority to the state and the Centre went out of the way to approve new institutions of higher education, growth of such institutions got thwarted by the "vested interests" using the "bogey" of Article 370.

The minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was addressing the inaugural session of the three-day international conference on applied biology and biotechnology at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU). In the past five years, Singh said, the state was given two All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), nearly eight centrally-funded medical colleges, including three of them in his parliamentary constituency of Udhampur.

The minister said these institutions failed to pick up because of lack of faculty and lack of research module despite "liberal funding" from the Modi government, According to Singh, for any university or institute of higher education to grow, the basic prerequisites include exclusive department or streams of study for research and high standards of research publications, which, in turn, depend upon eminent faculty members selected purely on the basis of merit.

However, the minister added, in the "garb" of Article 370, no eminent faculty was ready to come here because "instead of providing them incentives, they were being offered no incentives". He also took a dig at the votaries of Article 370 for "wrongly" citing the name of Maharaja Hari Singh, who signed the instrument of accession to merge Jammu and Kashmir into the Union of India in 1947, to support their argument.

The minister said it was Hari Singh who had brought Ram Nath Chopra from Kolkata and offered him the facility and incentive to start the drug research laboratory (DRL), which is now known as the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu, and is one of the important nationally-renowned institutions. Much before Independence, he said, Hari Singh used to ensure best of the teaching faculty from outside for the then Prince of Wales College at Jammu.

Jitendra Singh emphasised the need to go for the best faculty from any part of the country without any compromise. He suggested greater collaboration of the university with other eminent academic institutions in the region, which according to him, could help in value addition to the education standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Yediyurappa a double-headed snake, better known for twisting statements: Cong leader VS Ugrappa

Former MP and Congress leader VS Ugrappa on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Yediyurappa, saying that he is nothing but a double-headed snake, better known for twisting statements. Chief Minister Yediyurappa is trying to twist his statement...

ITF shifts Davis Cup tie to neutral venue

Ending weeks of speculation, the International Tenis Federation ITF on Monday decided to shift Indias Davis Cup tie from Islamabad to a neutral venue, saying safety of players and officials was its priority. The All India Tennis Association...

Woman architect molested in south Delhi

A woman architect was allegedly molested and assaulted by six unidentified men at an upscale colony in south Delhi, police said on Monday. The woman, who lives with her husband and two children at Sainik Farms, was on her way home from offi...

Tennis-India's Davis Cup tie in Pakistan shifted to neutral venue

Indias Davis Cup tie against Pakistan at Islamabad this month must be played at a neutral venue after the latest advice from the International Tennis Federations independent security advisors, the world governing body said on Monday.The Asi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019