HRD Minister encourages DU students to be honest towards achieving goals

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' graced and addressed the 96th annual convocation of Delhi University in New Delhi today. On this occasion, Prof. D. P. Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission & Prof. Yogesh Kumar Tyagi, Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi were also present.

About 3.0 Lakhs in absentia and 592 doctoral degrees, 86 D.M./M. Ch. Degrees in person along with more than 305 medals/Prizes were awarded to the students of the University in this Annual Convocation. Degrees for two academic years 2017-18 and 2018-19 were awarded in the Convocation.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" lauded the outstanding performance of the students and efforts of all involved in taking this institution to high levels of eminence. Minister encouraged the students to be honest, fearless and bold towards achieving their goals. He enthused the students with a new level of energy, fresh enthusiasm, and novel direction. Shri Nishank also congratulated the University for its achievements and wished many more laurels in soon to arrive the 100th year of its establishment in 2022.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi Prof. Yogesh Kumar Tyagi congratulated all the awardees and said that ever since its establishment in 1922, the University of Delhi has been demonstrating consistent progress. It began with about 750 students. Today, it has almost 7 lakh students. The Delhi University alumni family is not only huge but also prodigious and awe-inspiring. Both the Prime Minister of India and the Chief Justice of India are distinguished alumni of our University. In the fitness of things, therefore, Delhi University holds the twenty-first position in World QS Rankings with respect to the criterion of the alumni strength with a score of 96.6 percent. We are proud of our family and we wish them all the best!

Prof. D. P. Singh, chairman UGC, enlighted the audience about the values of education and its advantages that allow for all-round development of the society. Two of the University's eminent Alumni, Prof. Mahesh Verma (VC, GGSIP University) and Shree Rajat Sharma (Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India TV) were felicitated by Shri Nishank and the Vice-chancellor.

