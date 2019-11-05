"HC has endorsed DMK's stand that NEET is destroying medical

With the Madras High Court opining that NEET put rural students at a disadvantage, the DMK on Tuesday said the court has "endorsed" its stand that the entrance test was "destroying" the medical dreams of the poor. The court had on Monday opined that the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET), instead of giving the expected good results, has benefited only students who spend lakhs of Rupees on coaching classes and put rural students at a disadvantage.

It had advised the Centre, which framed the rules, to take note of it. "Whenever we said NEET was destroying the medical dreams of the poor, the Central government attributed ulterior motives. Now the Madras High Court itself has endorsed it," DMK President M K Stalin said.

"The Central and state governments should at least now go in the direction of social justice as shown by the court," he said in a Facebook post..

