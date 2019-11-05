International Development News
Development News Edition

"HC has endorsed DMK's stand that NEET is destroying medical

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:31 IST
"HC has endorsed DMK's stand that NEET is destroying medical

With the Madras High Court opining that NEET put rural students at a disadvantage, the DMK on Tuesday said the court has "endorsed" its stand that the entrance test was "destroying" the medical dreams of the poor. The court had on Monday opined that the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET), instead of giving the expected good results, has benefited only students who spend lakhs of Rupees on coaching classes and put rural students at a disadvantage.

It had advised the Centre, which framed the rules, to take note of it. "Whenever we said NEET was destroying the medical dreams of the poor, the Central government attributed ulterior motives. Now the Madras High Court itself has endorsed it," DMK President M K Stalin said.

"The Central and state governments should at least now go in the direction of social justice as shown by the court," he said in a Facebook post..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

I expect Day/Night Test between India and Australia next year: Gilchrist

Former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist is hopeful of India agreeing to play a DayNight Test in his country next year after Virat Kohli and his men were convinced to compete in their maiden pink ball match by new BCCI chief Sourav Gan...

India's First-ever Cooperative for Nicotine Industry Formed in Anand, Gujarat

A unique initiative that will enable Gujarat Farmers to transition to more profitable processed end product being launched on Sardar Patel Jayanti is aligned with PM Modis vision of doubling farmer incomes by 2022 Sardar Patel AgroTech...

AP CM directs Edu dept to recall GO renaming Abdul Kalam award

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the School Education department to retain the name of former President APJ Abdul Kalam for an award, a day after it was replaced with that of his late father Y S Rajase...

Country's first indigenously designed standing wheelchair

Premier technical varsity, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, on Tuesday launched the countrys first indigenously designed standing wheelchair, which will enable a differently abled person shift from sitting to standing position. Name...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019