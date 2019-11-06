International Development News
Development News Edition

Goa govt lowers academic qualification for OSDs to ministers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 17:44 IST
Goa govt lowers academic qualification for OSDs to ministers

The Goa government on Wednesday relaxed minimum educational qualification for appointment of Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) after three ministers said they were not finding suitable candidates for the post. Instead of only graduates, Class 12th pass candidates or diploma holders can also apply for the post of OSDs to ministers, according to a decision taken by the state cabinet at a meeting here.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters after the cabinet meeting that a proposal was cleared to relax academic qualifications of candidates for OSDs to ministers to Class 12th pass or diploma holders from graduation earlier. He said requests to lower the educational criteria was received from Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar, Revenue Minister Jeniffer Monserratte and Ports Minister Michael Lobo.

The three ministers had claimed it was difficult for them to find OSDs of their choice as per the existing qualification (minimum graduation), Sawant said. "Now they are allowed to take an officer who is not a degree holder, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Kalpataru Power Transmission net profit rises 16 pc to Rs 137 cr in Q2

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd KPTL on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 137 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The companys consolidated net pr...

Case against MP minister's nephew for `threatening' official

A case has been registered against the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav for allegedly threatening a government official over phone, police said on Wednesday. Sanjay Yadav, the ministers nephew who is al...

Nearly half of Kenyans surveyed by police watchdog report abuses by officers

Nearly half of Kenyans surveyed by the governments police watchdog IPOA said they had suffered police abuse of power, according to a survey it released on Wednesday, underscoring the scale of the task the body faces in holding officers to a...

INX Media money laundering case: Evidence documentary, can't tampered with, Chidambaram tells HC

Former Union minister P Chidambaram, who is in jail in a money laundering case, on Wednesday sought bail in the Delhi High Court, saying as evidence is documentary and in custody of probe agencies, he cannot tamper with it. The senior Congr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019