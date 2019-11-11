International Development News
Development News Edition

HS schools in all Bihar panchayats to reduce fertility rate:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 22:28 IST
HS schools in all Bihar panchayats to reduce fertility rate:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that higher secondary schools will be opened in all the panchayats of the state by April next year. "We have decided to open a higher secondary school in every panchayat in order to reduce fertility rate. We have found in a study that the country's fertility rate is 1.7 while it is 1.6 in Bihar if the girl is intermediate pass," an official release quoted Kumar as saying.

"Keeping this in mind, higher secondary schools have been opened in around 6000 panchayats so far. The government will open higher secondary schools in all the remaining panchayats by April next year," he said. There are around 8500 panchayats across the state, official sources said.

Kumar said the state's fertility rate has come down to 3.3 from 4.3 in 2005 when he had taken over the reins of the state, it said. The percentage of children out of school has come down to one per cent from 12.5 when he came to power, he said adding that this was possible because of the government's efforts to open new schools, building new classrooms, recruiting teachers besides other measures for the overall development of the sector.

Kumar was addressing the birth anniversary function of the country's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad which is celebrated as "Shiksha Diwas" by Bihar government since 2007. Azad's birthday has been celebrated as Shiksha Diwas by the Centre since 2008 on Nitish Kumar's request.

Kumar also released a book on Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on the occasion, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Former Lions WR Rogers dies at 38

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver and No. 2 overall draft pick Charles Rogers has died at 38. We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charles Rogers, the Lions said in a statement Monday. From Saginaw, to East Lansing, to Detroit...

Jharkhand's ruling AJSU party announces first list

Jharkhands ruling NDA constituent, the AJSU party, on Monday announced the first list of 12 candidates. Party president Sudesh Kumar Mahto was re-nominated to contest from Silli assembly constituency. Mahto had lost the seat in 2014 assemb...

Sundar defends World title as India secure 3 Tokyo Paralympic Games quotas

Sundar Singh Gurjar overcame a shoulder injury to defend his World Para Athletics Championships title in the mens F46 javelin throw event while also securing Tokyo Paralympic Games quota, along with the bronze winner Ajeet Singh and Rinku, ...

25 acres land allotted for 'monkey rescue centre' in Mathura

The Mathura district administration has decided to set up a monkey rescue centre here to overcome the pestering simian menace in the religious tourism belt of Mathura-Vrindavan, an official said. In Chaumuhan block, 25 acres of land has bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019