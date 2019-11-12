International Development News
Development News Edition

Tomorrow’s Schools reform to put more frontline support closer to schools

The Government released its report today following extensive consultation, which culminated in recommendations received from an Independent Taskforce in July.

Tomorrow’s Schools reform to put more frontline support closer to schools
“The 1989 Tomorrow’s Schools reform introduced one of the world’s most devolved schooling systems where each school operates largely in isolation of each other,” Chris Hipkins said. Image Credit: Twitter(@WB_AsiaPacific)

The Government's reform of the Tomorrow's Schools system will put more frontline support closer to schools to give every child the best chance to succeed, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

The Government released its report today following extensive consultation, which culminated in recommendations received from an Independent Taskforce in July.

"The 1989 Tomorrow's Schools reform introduced one of the world's most devolved schooling systems where each school operates largely in isolation of each other," Chris Hipkins said.

"It empowered local communities and modernized an overly bureaucratic system but also led over time to uneven outcomes between schools.

"That has meant young people in some areas have missed out, and it's been particularly challenging for Māori, Pacific peoples, and people with disabilities and additional learning needs. This is reflected in a 2018 Unicef report ranking New Zealand 33rd out of 38 developed countries for overall educational equality."

"The changes we are setting out today acknowledge that the way schools are led and supported continues to work well in many cases," Chris Hipkins said

"This is not about more centralized decision-making or smothering schools that already perform well. It's about making pragmatic and workable improvements that we believe can gain broad support.

"The support and services some schools rely on – including from each other – has been variable, and the ability to intervene early on when a school is struggling has been limited.

"These changes will influence how the Government's annual $9.5 billion schooling budget is spent so that all schools will be better-placed to succeed, with better targeted and earlier support provided at many different levels, stronger leadership support structures, more collaboration between schools and a reset of the relationship between schools and the Ministry.

"This builds on the Government's plan to ensure every young person has the best possible start in life."

Key points

Boards of trustees will:

Have more support and guidance

Have the responsibility for property issues simplified or transferred to the Ministry

Have any training and support needs to be identified for improvement

Have four equal objectives: the physical and emotional safety of students, inclusiveness, giving practical effect to the Treaty – through specific measures, and achieving the highest educational standard

Follow a code of conduct (mandatory training for boards will also be considered), and Enrolment zone decisions will be made locally or regionally, not by each school.

The Education Service Agency (ESA) will:

Have a strong local presence, with new decision-making and funding powers

Have a strong and flexible support culture; will include new services and a focus on reducing bureaucracy and compliance

Be part of a redesigned Ministry of Education, which will provide central expertise and services, including new curriculum and leadership services.

Principals will:

Have access to a new leadership centre and support from new local leadership advisors

Have minimum principal eligibility requirements

Be given stronger incentives to lead underperforming or isolated schools.

Parents and learners will:

Know their local school will have stronger structural and education support

Have access to free local complaints and dispute resolution panels for serious disputes with a school

Have their wellbeing, identity, culture, and language recognized as a priority alongside achievement,

Have a stronger voice in how school rules are set.

"This reset of the way schools are led and supported is a major building block in this Government's 30-year vision for education," Chris Hipkins said.

"It addresses the limiting factors, inconsistencies, and inefficiencies in administration, governance, and management that have built up over time drives excellence and sets the compulsory schooling system up for the next 30 years.

"I want to thank the Independent Taskforce for their detailed, well-considered and comprehensive review.

"In making the decisions we have, the Government has listened to thousands of voices across the length and breadth of New Zealand.

"The changes announced today are carefully considered to combine the strengths that come from empowered local communities with a stronger, better-connected and a less-bureaucratic overall system that can make every school in New Zealand a great school to go to," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong leader says protesters 'paralysing' the city are selfish

Hong Kongs embattled leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday said protesters who are trying to paralyse the city were extremely selfish and hoped all universities and schools would urge students not to participate in violence. Lam was speaking a day a...

UPDATE 1-Trump expected to delay European auto tariff decision -EU officials

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce this week that he is delaying a decision on whether to slap tariffs on cars and auto parts imported from the European Union, likely for another six months, EU officials said. We have a sol...

Three performers stabbed on stage in Saudi capital

A Yemeni man has stabbed three performers during a live play in the Saudi capital, police said, in the first such attack since the ultra-conservative kingdom began easing decades-old restrictions on entertainment. The assailant was arrested...

Australia readies for 'catastrophic' bushfires

Thousands of firefighters fanned out across eastern Australia Tuesday as gale-force winds, scorching temperatures and tinder-dry bushland brought catastrophic fire conditions. Dozens of bushfires were already burning out of control as tempe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019