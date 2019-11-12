Tomorrow’s Schools reform to put more frontline support closer to schools

The Government's reform of the Tomorrow's Schools system will put more frontline support closer to schools to give every child the best chance to succeed, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

The Government released its report today following extensive consultation, which culminated in recommendations received from an Independent Taskforce in July.

"The 1989 Tomorrow's Schools reform introduced one of the world's most devolved schooling systems where each school operates largely in isolation of each other," Chris Hipkins said.

"It empowered local communities and modernized an overly bureaucratic system but also led over time to uneven outcomes between schools.

"That has meant young people in some areas have missed out, and it's been particularly challenging for Māori, Pacific peoples, and people with disabilities and additional learning needs. This is reflected in a 2018 Unicef report ranking New Zealand 33rd out of 38 developed countries for overall educational equality."

"The changes we are setting out today acknowledge that the way schools are led and supported continues to work well in many cases," Chris Hipkins said

"This is not about more centralized decision-making or smothering schools that already perform well. It's about making pragmatic and workable improvements that we believe can gain broad support.

"The support and services some schools rely on – including from each other – has been variable, and the ability to intervene early on when a school is struggling has been limited.

"These changes will influence how the Government's annual $9.5 billion schooling budget is spent so that all schools will be better-placed to succeed, with better targeted and earlier support provided at many different levels, stronger leadership support structures, more collaboration between schools and a reset of the relationship between schools and the Ministry.

"This builds on the Government's plan to ensure every young person has the best possible start in life."

Key points

Boards of trustees will:

Have more support and guidance

Have the responsibility for property issues simplified or transferred to the Ministry

Have any training and support needs to be identified for improvement

Have four equal objectives: the physical and emotional safety of students, inclusiveness, giving practical effect to the Treaty – through specific measures, and achieving the highest educational standard

Follow a code of conduct (mandatory training for boards will also be considered), and Enrolment zone decisions will be made locally or regionally, not by each school.

The Education Service Agency (ESA) will:

Have a strong local presence, with new decision-making and funding powers

Have a strong and flexible support culture; will include new services and a focus on reducing bureaucracy and compliance

Be part of a redesigned Ministry of Education, which will provide central expertise and services, including new curriculum and leadership services.

Principals will:

Have access to a new leadership centre and support from new local leadership advisors

Have minimum principal eligibility requirements

Be given stronger incentives to lead underperforming or isolated schools.

Parents and learners will:

Know their local school will have stronger structural and education support

Have access to free local complaints and dispute resolution panels for serious disputes with a school

Have their wellbeing, identity, culture, and language recognized as a priority alongside achievement,

Have a stronger voice in how school rules are set.

"This reset of the way schools are led and supported is a major building block in this Government's 30-year vision for education," Chris Hipkins said.

"It addresses the limiting factors, inconsistencies, and inefficiencies in administration, governance, and management that have built up over time drives excellence and sets the compulsory schooling system up for the next 30 years.

"I want to thank the Independent Taskforce for their detailed, well-considered and comprehensive review.

"In making the decisions we have, the Government has listened to thousands of voices across the length and breadth of New Zealand.

"The changes announced today are carefully considered to combine the strengths that come from empowered local communities with a stronger, better-connected and a less-bureaucratic overall system that can make every school in New Zealand a great school to go to," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)