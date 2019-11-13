Punjabi is the Fastest Growing Spoken Language in Australia: Australian High Commissioner Harinder Sidhu

The newly established Indo-Australian Centre of Advanced Studies will offer dual degree programs in Business Management, Engineering and Computer Applications where students will undergo two or one year of education at Chandigarh University while undergoing rest of academic learning at University of Canberra. "We are collaborating with India in number of areas such as Education, Agriculture, Agri-Business and by establishing Indo-Australian Centre of Advanced Studies at the Chandigarh University we are trying to improve the people to people connect which is very significant for the development of both the countries," said Harinder Sidhu, Australian High Commissioner to India. She was speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the Indo-Australian Centre of Advanced Studies which has been established at the campus of Chandigarh University Gharuan in collaboration with University of Canberra (UC). Prof. Deep Saini, Vice-Chancellor and President, University of Canberra, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Prof. (Dr.) Lawrence Pratchett- Pro Vice-Chancellor (UC) and Dr.R.S.Bawa, Vice-Chancellor, CU were also present on the occasion.

"After making the visa norms very attractive for the students, the number of Indian students have increased by more than 38% in 2018-19 taking the total number of Indian students in Australia to touch 90,000 figure and the Australian Universities are finding the Indian Community students very vibrant having fast ability to learn, in-depth subject knowledge and excel in their respective fields," said the Australian High Commissioner. She added that, "Punjabi is the fastest growing spoken language in Australia and being a Punjabi origin myself, I am very proud of this development." While answering to the question on 550th celebration of Guru Nanak Birth Anniversary, the Australian High Commissioner said, "The true way to commemorate Guru Nanak is to follow his teaching of Kirat Karo, Naam Japo, Vand Chako in its true sense and we have to imbibe the Guru's thoughts of reaching out to others for when they are excepting a helping hand."

While talking about the Indo-Australian Universities tie-up, Harinder Sidhu said, "The academic partnership between University of Canberra and Chandigarh University is a milestone and will open many new avenues like joint research, sharing of resources for the students of both the countries." "Australia has always been a multi-cultural society and our country has gained by incorporating the best of traditional and cultural values into our system," Sidhu added. The Australian Commissioner informed that, "India and Australia have shared a very cordial Economic, Trade and Traditional ties and every sector such as Trade & Commerce, Education have shown double digit growth during the last two years." She said that, she is looking forward to the visit of Australian Prime Minister to India in January 2020 where they will be looking at avenues to further strengthen their relationship.

While giving his views, Dr. Deep Saini, Vice-Chancellor, University of Canberra said, "The Indo-Australian Centre for Advanced Studies will end the Indian student problems as it will offer the economic and authentic route to study in Australia." In today's fast changing world, it is important to provide global exposure to the students and such tie-ups provide a platform where the students can get accurate information about the opportunities to study in aboard, said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.



