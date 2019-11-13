All schools in Ghaziabad, Noida shut for 2 days due to pollution

All government and private schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will remain shut on Thursday and Friday due to severe levels of air pollution, official orders stated. Separate orders were issued on Wednesday by the district administrations of the adjoining Uttar Pradesh districts following directions from the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority in the evening.

The EPCA also extended the ban on hot-mix plants and stone-crushers in Delhi-NCR till November 15. The apex court had on November 4 banned construction and demolition activities in the region till further orders, with Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar shutting all schools for two days then also in view of the severe air pollution in the region.

