International Development News
Development News Edition

AP launches Rs 12,000-cr scheme to introduce English medium in govt schools

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ongole
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 20:47 IST
AP launches Rs 12,000-cr scheme to introduce English medium in govt schools

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday launched the 'Nadu-Nedu' program to introduce English medium from classes 1 to 6 in state-run schools and said there will be "some difficulties" in implementing the scheme, but these will be overcome. He also announced that the government will introduce another scheme called 'Amma Vodi' in January 2020 to give incentives to mothers who send their children to school and continue their education till class 12.

In the first phase, the 'Nadu-Nedu' program will be implemented in 15,715 schools. It will cover all schools in three years under a budget of Rs 12,000 crores. For the first year in the initial phase, Rs 3,500 crores will be spent on infrastructure development, according to an official statement. "Despite criticism from detractors, we will go ahead with English medium schools as we have to prepare the students to boldly face and stand up to the requirements of the technology-driven world," Reddy said after launching the scheme at the PVR High School here.

The bold decision to switch over to English medium in government schools has been taken at the right time to uplift the marginalized section of society, he said in a statement. "There would be some difficulties and challenges but we have to face them and we will overcome," the chief minister said.

Reddy also promised that 'fee reimbursement' will be taken up in a big way in all degree and professional colleges and there will be a one-year apprenticeship for the youth to prepare for, according to the statement. Besides this, a skill development university will be set up and under its umbrella, all 25 skill development centers will function, the chief minister said.

Hitting out at the people who had opposed the 'Nadu-Nedu' program, Reddy said they should introspect if they are sending their children or grandchildren to Telugu medium government schools or to English medium schools. Under the scheme, the government will transform all its schools with the required infrastructure, including setting up English Labs, besides providing basic amenities like furniture, toilets, running water, compound wall, blackboard, renovation.

The 'Nadu-Nedu' program will ensure the involvement of parents' committees and a clean environment in schools. Education Minister Adimoolapu Suresh and bureaucrats Rajasekhar Reddy and Dhanunjay Reddy were present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Godfrey Phillips Q2 net up 57 pc at Rs 113.54 cr, appoints Bina Modi as President & MD

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Thursday reported a 56.97 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 113.54 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 72.33 crore ...

Cong slams BJP for giving tickets to disqualified Kar MLAs

The Congress on Thursday slammed the BJP for giving Karnataka assembly bypoll tickets to disqualified MLAs, saying it has shown the partys naked lust for power, and unprincipled and opportunistic face. By giving tickets to all disqualified ...

Nearly 75,000 BSNL employees have opted for VRS so far: Chairman

As many as 75,000 employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd BSNL have already opted for the VRS scheme which rolled out recently, Chairman and Managing Director of the state-owned telecom corporation PK Purwar said on Thursday. In all, nearly o...

UPDATE 1-Facebook signs lease for office space in Hudson Yards

Facebook Inc signed a lease for over 1.5 million square feet of office space across 30 floors and three buildings in New York Citys Hudson Yards, according to a statement by the luxury and commercial real estate development on Thursday.Huds...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019