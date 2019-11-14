JNU to file separate complaints against those behind defacing admin block, Vivekananda statue: VC

The JNU administration will file separate complaints against those behind defacing the administration block and "vandalising" Swami Vivekananda's statue on the varsity's campus, Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday. On Wednesday, students had painted various messages for the vice-chancellor inside the administration block as they barged inside the building to talk to him about the hostel fee hike, while on Thursday, objectionable messages were found written at the base of the yet to be unveiled statue.

Students are protesting inside the administration block against the increase in hostel fee, even though JNU announced a rollback in the hike on Wednesday evening. Kumar ruled out any possibility of a dialogue with students till they have a "civilised meeting".

"You are not our VC. Go back to your Sangh," students had written on one of the doors to the vice-chancellor's office. Another message written on the floor outside the office read, "Mamidala, Bye, Bye Forever." "We are in the process of writing our complaint. We have all video and photo evidence. We have identified some culprits and we know their names.

"Once we have the FIR copy, we will initiate an internal inquiry and take stringent action," Kumar told PTI over phone. The vice-chancellor termed as "uncivilised" the "vandalism" of Swami Vivekananda's statue.

Objectionable messages attacking right-wing outfits were written at the base of the statue outside the administration block and it triggered a blame game between the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-backed JNU Students' Union (JNUSU). "For all of us, Swami Vivekananda is a great icon and philosopher. I think every Indian respects him. Vandalising his statue is the most uncivilised behaviour I can think of," the vice-chancellor said.

The JNU administration is in the process of identifying who were the culprits and will file a separate complaint against those involved, Kumar said. The students have been on a strike for over a fortnight against the hostel fee hike proposed by the draft hostel manual and have accused the administration, specially Kumar, of not willing to have a dialogue.

Responding to the allegations, he said there is a "wrong impression and lies are being spread that the administration does not want to talk to students". "Thee first Inter-Hall administration meeting was held to discuss with students the hostel manual. People who were not part of the meeting barged in and shouted slogans. Certainly this is not a civilised way of conducting a meeting," Kumar said.

Later provosts were sent to hostel presidents to listen to their concerns but students, who were not part of the meeting, barged in and insulted and humiliated them, he alleged. They forcibly took resignation letters from the provosts, Kumar claimed.

"On one side you (students) say the JNU administration is not talking to you and on the other side when we make efforts you indulge in such violent acts disrupting the very peaceful nature of the meeting.I see complete double standards here," he said. It only makes it clear that they have some other motives than genuine grievances, Kumar said.

"As long as they are motivated and they are not willing to have a civilised meeting I do not see any reason how one can have meaningful discussion with them, " the vide chancellor said. The varsity administration, after facing two weeks of protests, rolled back the hostel fee hike partially for BPL students not availing any scholarship. Students dubbed the move an "eyewash". PTI SLB AMP ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)