UAE Education Ministry taking part in 2019 Morocco Educational Fairs

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Education (MoE) (MOE.gov.ae) is taking part in the 2019 fall edition of the Morocco Educational Fairs, between November 16 and 18, 2019 in Casablanca and Tangier. During the exhibition, the ministry will be present through the "Study in UAE" platform, a global innovation, and cultural hub, offering students a world-class education.

Under the title "Study in UAE" the Ministry of Education will have representation from the American University Sharjah, promoting the country and its unique offerings as the preferred destination for students from all over the world to pursue their undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

H.E. Dr. Hassan Obaid AlMheiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Accreditation and Education Services at the Ministry of Education, said, "The UAE Leadership has set Education as a priority and a major pillar in Vision 2021 National Agenda, and UAE Centennial 2071 strategy. Today, the country is an attractive destination for youth and students from all over the world. Exhibitions like The Moroccan Educational Fairs are the ideal platform for creating an opportunity to exchange global skills and experiences in the education sector between countries and through "Study in UAE" and our partners from higher education institutions, we aim at presenting our educational experience and its development and providing insights into the latest trends and projections to help students understand the high-quality educational possibilities we offer to pursue their higher education qualifications and to become tomorrow's leaders and entrepreneurs and be part of the world successful stories."

Over the past two decades, the UAE has seen tremendous growth within the higher education sector, with eight universities being listed among the top 3% in the world, according to the 2020 QS World Rankings and two universities being ranked among the top 50 in Asia for the first time, according to the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2019.

Today, The UAE has more than 70 higher education institutions, which are accredited by MoE, and is considered to have the world's largest hub of branch campuses like New York University Abu Dhabi and Sorbonne Abu Dhabi. The number of international students has seen substantial growth over the past decade and this trend is set to continue, with enrolment growth forecast to increase by up to 21,000 students, over the next two years.

"The UAE is an attractive destination for youth and students, in addition to its renowned educational offerings, providing an unmatched cultural experience with the peaceful coexistence of more than 200 nationalities with diverse cultures and religions. The country is one of the safest and happiest countries in the world, and a global incubator for innovation, entrepreneurship, and opportunities await. During their stay, students can experience the rich Emirati culture and get to enjoy some of the best destinations and record-breaking attractions", H.E. AlMheiri concluded.

The International Education Fair, organised by a2, runs over 5 days between the cities of Casablanca and Tangier which includes an exhibition and education establishment tours. The fairs attract more than 4,500 visitors with 26 institutions from 13 countries including the United Arab Emirates, China, France, the UK and the United States of America.

Apart from information booths where visitors will be able to collect relevant information from representatives of the participating institutions, study abroad presentations will also be staged, where students can find out more about study opportunities and scholarship programs.

