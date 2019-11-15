International Development News
Development News Edition

74 pc increase in students from J&K taking admissions in edu institutes across country

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:50 IST
74 pc increase in students from J&K taking admissions in edu institutes across country

Over 4,400 students from Jammu and Kashmir took admission in reputed institutions across the country under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), a 74 per cent increase since last year. "J&K scholarship scheme of Govt got major success this year with 74% increase in J&K students taking admissions in reputed institutions outside J&K. Thanks to streamlining of processes by AICTE," HRD Secretary R Subrahmanyam said in a tweet.

While 4,418 students from Jammu and Kashmir took admission under the scheme this year, the figure was 2,543 in 2018. The figure was 3,021, 2,168, 1,341 and 1,968 in 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 respectively.

After the government's announcement on August 5 to remove Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and split the state into two Union territories, the region continues to face restrictions on communications and movement. In August, the Supreme Court, on the state administration's request, had extended the deadline for PMSSS scholars to report at their respective institutes by a month -- from August 15 to September 15. The state had approached the apex court anticipating that students from the Valley might not be able to join on time because of the curbs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-For California police, what motivated deadly school shooting is question of the day

California police on Friday were working to identify what motivated a 16-year-old to open fire on his fellow high school students a day earlier, killing two and wounding three others before shooting himself in the head. Detectives worked th...

Ousted ambassador felt 'big threat;' Trump assails her anew

Eds Adding more details, incorporating related series Washington, Nov 15 AP Former US Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch provided chilling detail in Trump impeachment hearings Friday of the big threat she felt upon suddenly being ousted f...

UPDATE 2-Trump adviser Stone found guilty of lying to Congress, obstruction, witness tampering

A jury convicted U.S. President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone on Friday, finding the long-time Republican operative and self-proclaimed dirty trickster guilty on seven criminal counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and witne...

Winter session of Assam Assembly from Nov 28

The seven-day winter session ofthe Assam Assembly will begin from November 28, a statementfrom the assembly secretariat said hereThe proceedings of the first day of the sessioninclude Oath of Affirmation by the newly elected members andObit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019