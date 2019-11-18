Australian education minister to be in India from Nov 19 to 21

Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan will be on a three-day visit to India from Tuesday to tap new business opportunities in the country's education sector and showcase Australia's education and research sector. "Strengthening Australia's relationship with other countries will benefit our education system with flow-on effects on our economy, jobs and business opportunities," Tehan said in a statement.

Tehan, who is currently in Malaysia to attend the inauguration of a new campus of the University of Wollongong Malaysia KDU, said his delegation to India will showcase Australia's education and research sector. "India has one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and increasing demand for education services," Tehan said on Saturday.

"The delegation to India will be an important opportunity for Australian education providers to showcase the excellence of our education and research sector and to forge new relationships between our two countries that are mutually beneficial," he said. During his visit from November 19 to 21, Tehan will be meeting India's Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and engage with education and research stakeholders.

