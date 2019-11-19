International Development News
JU teachers on 2-day cease work, classes disrupted

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 20:06 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 20:06 IST
No classes were held at the Jadavpur University on Tuesday as teachers observed a cease work demanding full implementation of the revised UGC pay scale as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The Jadavpur Universty Teachers Association (JUTA) called the cease work on November 19 and 20 in support of the demand, a JUTA spokesman said.

An estimated 450 teachers assembled at the university campus and launched a sit-in in front of the JU administrative building, Aurobindo Bhavan, holding placards. The cease work was supported by the All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA - JU chapter), and West Bengal College and University Teachers' Association (WBCUTA).

"No classes were held in any of the four faculties," the spokesman said. The faculties are Arts, Engineering and Technology, Science and Interdisciplinary Studies.

At a meeting with college and university teachers earlier this month, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said the teachers will get the revised UGC payscale from January 1, 2020, three per cent annual increment for the period between January 2016 and December 2019, instead of arrears. The JUTA, WBCUTA and the ABUTA opposed this and demanded that the state implement the revised pay scale in totality with effect from 2016.

The JUTA also demanded amendment of JU statute to ensure that elections take place in different bodies of the university and claimed there has been no elected representative in any such bodies since 2011, including staff council..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

