OET holds healthcare communication event in Kochi

The Occupational English Test (OET), the only international English language test designed specifically for healthcare professionals, organised its second successive healthcare communication forum here on Thursday. The forum discussed various opportunities, challenges and recent trends of the healthcare profession both in India and globally, organisers said in a release.

According to Sujata Stead, CEO of Australia-based Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment, OET plays a key role in ensuring Indian healthcare professionals choosing to work abroad have the workplace language skills for success in their overseas workplace. "Many of these same professionals then bring their learnings and experience back home, to the benefit of all Indians.

We will continue to help healthcare professionals deliver safe and effective care," Stead is quoted as saying in the release. Quoting a medical Journal, Founder of Indian Institute of Healthcare Communication, New Delhi, Indu Arneja said, "Extensive research has shown that no matter how knowledgeable a clinician might be, if he or she is not able to open good communication with the patient, he or she may be of no help." The OET Healthcare Communication Forum is one of the world's leading strategic forums in healthcare communication.

A panel discussion also took place in the morning on "the Importance of Communication in Healthcare." Other topics like "Developing English skills for success in the workplace," "Educating healthcare professionals for the future," "Tackling the healthcare workforce crisis," and "How education can transform clinical communication in healthcare" were also discussed in the forum, it said..

