CBSE seeks report from Guj on leasing out of school land to Nithyananda's ashram
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sought a report from the Gujarat Education department on how the land of a school was leased out to self-styled godman Nithyanand's ashram in Ahmedabad without its permission, according to officials.
"The board has written to the State Education Department to inquire into the matter of leasing out the land of DPS Maninagar, Ahmedabad to Swami Nityananda ashram without permission of the board," a senior CBSE official said.
"It has been asked to conduct the inquiry expeditiously and convey the outcome of the report and status of No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the state department to the school for seeking CBSE affiliation," the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- CBSE
- Nithyanand
- Ahmedabad
- DPS Maninagar
ALSO READ
8th North East choral competition held in New Delhi
New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.
New Delhi: Sitharaman chairs meet with Financial Stability and Development Council members
Develop podcasts on best practices, innovations in teaching and assessment: CBSE to schools
Sports Minister lauds CBSE's decision to organise Fitness Week in schools