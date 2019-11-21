International Development News
CBSE seeks report from Guj on leasing out of school land to Nithyananda's ashram

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:27 IST
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:27 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sought a report from Gujarat Education department on how land of a school was leased out to self-styled godman Nithyananda's ashram in Ahmedabad without its permission, officials said on Thursday. The CBSE directive came on a day Gujarat Police informed that Nithyananda, booked in a criminal case related to his ashram, has fled the country.

"The board has written to the State Education Department to inquire into the matter of leasing out land of DPS Maninagar, Ahmedabad to Swami Nithyananda ashram without permission of the board," a senior CBSE official said. "It has been asked to conduct the inquiry expeditiously and convey the outcome of the report and status of No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the state department to the school for seeking CBSE affiliation," the official added.

The school's principal Hitesh Puri, when contacted said, "we have terminated the lease agreement." He however, did not comment on whether permission was sought from the board before leasing out the land.

An FIR was registered against Nithyananda on Wednesday on the charges of alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram. Police also arrested Sadhvi Pranpriyananda and Priyatatva Riddhi Kiran, both women disciples of the controversial 'godman', on charges of allegedly kidnapping at

least four children, keeping them in illegal confinement in a flat and using them as child labourers to promote activities of the ashram to collect donations. Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police R V Asari said Nithyananda has fled abroad, and if required, the Gujarat police will seek his custody through proper channel.

