Exploring possibility of setting up offshore university campuses in India: Aus education minister

The Australian government is exploring the possibility of setting up offshore campuses of its universities in India, according to Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan.

In an interview to PTI, Tehan said the issue was discussed in his meeting with Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday.

"We discussed about whether we can promote offshore campuses of Australian universities and set up their campuses in India," Tehan said. "We also discussed whether we can look at the establishment of Indian universities offshore campuses in Australia so that it is a mutually-beneficial approach." PTI GJS HMB

