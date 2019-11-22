International Development News
Development News Edition

Patidar leader Hardik Patel extends support to JNU students' protest

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 14:33 IST
Patidar leader Hardik Patel extends support to JNU students' protest

Patidar community leader Hardik Patel on Friday extended support to the protest by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) against the hostel fee hike. In a message posted on his Twitter handle, he said the students are not fighting a battle for themselves but for the coming generations.

He said there is a "conspiracy to end JNU" and alleged that the youth are being misguided in the name of religion and nationalism by the government. "The country's youth are engrossed in fake nationalism and religion instead of gaining education and are indifferent towards the movement in JNU. In fact, everyone should participate in this movement," he said in the message in Hindi.

He said if people do not want to get educated, or want their children to study, they should tell the JNU students that they "do not want education, but slavery" and the students should discontinue the struggle. The JNU students have been protesting against the hostel fee hike and have been on a strike by boycotting classes.

The HRD ministry has constituted a three-member committee to restore normal functioning of the varsity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Fosun's Protechting 4.0 Reached a Record of 400 Applications from 53 Countries

Protechting, Fosun and Fidelidades innovation program, in partnership with Luz Learning Health Hospital and the German private bank Hauck Aufhuser, have selected the 12 finalist startups, which will be part of the acceleration phase of the...

Avaada Energy receives USD 15 mn funding from Proparco

Solar projects developer Avaada Energy on Friday said it has secured USD 15 million around Rs 107.55 crore funding from French development finance institution Proparco. In April, Avaada received a total investment of over Rs 1,000 crore fro...

Home min Shah to visit ITBP hqrs next week

Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the headquarters of the border guarding force ITBP here next week and review its operational preparedness along the LAC with China and in other internal security duties, officials said on F...

Facebook iD8 Nairobi held to showcase talent of developers and startups

Today, Facebook www.facebook.com brought together over 400 developers, startups and businesses from across Sub-Saharan Africa in a first of its kind conference dubbed Facebook iD8 Nairobi. As part of its effort to create opportunities for i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019