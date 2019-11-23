International Development News
Development News Edition

Two Kerala ministers visit parents of Shehala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 13:26 IST
Two Kerala ministers visit parents of Shehala

Two Kerala ministers on Saturday met the parents of 10-year-old Shehala Sherin, who died after being bitten by a snake inside the class, and expressed grief over her death. Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath and Agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar met the victim's parents at their residence at Puthenkunnu in Sulthan Bathery.

Raveendranath, hugged Shehala's father, Aziz and apologised for the incident and assured the parents that government would take stringent action against those found guilty. "I apologise on behalf of everyone," the Education Minister told the girl's parents.

A UDF delegation led by Opposition leader, Ramesh Chennithala, also met the parents of the 10-year-old child. As the ministers were on the their way to Shehala's home this morning, activists of various political parties waved black flags at them as police tried to remove them.

The two ministers spent some time with the family and relatives. Later talking to reporters, Raveendranath said a comprehensive probe would be held into the incident leading to Shehala's death on Wednesday.

After a preliminary probe, three people-- the Principal, Vice Principal and a teacher-- have already been suspended, he said. The minister said the education department would sanction Rs 2 crore for the school this year itself for carrying out various maintenance activities.

Besides, in all schools in Wayanad, a detailed inspection would be held on their state of affairs. Stressing the need to prepare a comprehensive package for all the schools in Wayanad, he said the government would release necessary amounts.

The ministers' visit comes amid continuing protest against authorities of the state-run vocational higher secondary school at Kalpetta in this district who had failed to ensure that Shehala, who was bitten by a snake inside her class on November 20, was rushed to hospital on time. As the protest mounted, the state government had on Friday suspended the principal and vice principal of the school in connection with the student's death.

After a preliminary probe, a teacher, Shijil, had already been suspended for the alleged lapse on Thursday. While her schoolmates had hit the streets vowing not to enter their classrooms till justice was delivered to Shehala, various student organisations took out protest marches to the district collectorate here and in Thiruvananthapuram demanding action against those responsible for her death.

Students have alleged that Shehala Sherin was taken to hospital over an hour after the incident at around 3 pm on Wednesday. Though her parents rushed her to four hospitals, no anti-venom was administered and they were told to take the child to the Kozhikode Medical college hospital, which is about 90 km from Sulthan Bathery.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi had expressed shock and grief over the incident..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Pune policemen now just a call away for citizens

In a bid to establish better communication between the police and citizens, Pune police has assigned mobile phones with dedicated phone numbers to senior police officials, an official said on Saturday. Mobile phones have been assigned to f...

Direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Surat from Jan 20

Bi-weekly direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Surat in Gujarat will commence from January 20 next year, officials said. In a letter to the director of Biju Patnaik International Airport here, Air India authorities proposed to commence f...

Paris protesters to march against deadly domestic violence

Protesters will march through Paris to pressure the French government to take stronger steps to prevent deadly domestic violence, a problem that President Emmanuel Macron has called Frances shame. France has among the highest rates in Europ...

Dutch police detain 2 teens in train shooting investigation

The Hague Netherlands, Nov 23 AP Dutch police say they have detained two 15-year-old boys in an investigation into the possible shooting of two trains. Police in the southern city of Breda tweeted late Friday that the boys had BB pistols wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019