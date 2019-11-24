International Development News
Development News Edition

Shehala's classmates threatened for testifying against school

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 16:29 IST
Shehala's classmates threatened for testifying against school

Classmates of a girl, who died of snake-bite at a government school here, alleged on Sunday that they were threatened by some people, claiming to be past students, for giving statements against the school management. The students said they were threatened when they went to record their statement with the Child Rights Commission about the snake-bite incident.

"They alleged that we have been trained to talk against the school. No, it was not the case. Our friend and classmate died. We will stand strong in this case. We will stand with her family," Nimisha, a classmate of Shehala told a TV channel. Her father Rajesh too said some people threatened them by saying witnesses would have to face the consequences alone.

"Those claiming to be the former students threatened us that all the channels and media will leave this place after sometime and we will be alone to face the consequence," Rajesh told the media. Kerala has been witnessing protest against the authorities of the state-run vocational higher secondary school at Kalpetta in this high-range district who had failed to ensure that Shehala, who was bitten by a snake in her classroom on November 20, was rushed to hospital on time.

The police have registered a case in this regard and the state government had suspended three school officials, including the principal and the vice-principal. The local self-government ministry has issued an order to all the Panchayats to urgently complete all the pending repair and cleaning works of schools in their jurisdiction..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Committed to form BJP government in Delhi, says Manoj Tiwari on Puri's remark

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday refused to comment on a statement by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri about making him the partys chief ministerial candidate in Delhi where elections are due in early next year, but said that he is c...

Spanish rescue ship stranded off Italy with 73 African migrants on board

The leader of a Spanish rescue mission said on Sunday that Italian authorities had refused to grant port access to its Open Arms ship, leaving the vessel stranded in rough conditions in the Mediterranean with more than 70 African migrants o...

Congo plane crash death toll rises to 24 -provincial lawmaker and rescue worker

The death toll from a plane that crashed into a densely populated neighbourhood in Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday morning has risen to at least 24, a provincial lawmaker and rescue worker.Jean Paul Lumbulumbu, the vi...

Sena committed sin of abandoning Bal Thackeray's thoughts: BJP

The BJP on Sunday accused its one-time ally Shiv Sena of committing the sin of abandoning its founder Bal Thackerays thoughts of aligning with the BJP by going with the Congress and the NCP for the sake of acquiring power in Maharashtra. Ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019