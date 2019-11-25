International Development News
Upgrade of Wairarapa College to be completed with more funding boost

“Wairarapa College has a proud history, but time has not been kind to some buildings,” Chris Hipkins said.

Labour List MP in Wairarapa Kieran McAnulty said he was delighted the Government had listened to the needs of Wairarapa College.

An upgrade of Wairarapa College is to be completed with an additional $9 million funding boost, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

"It's important that Wairarapa College students have a warm, comfortable place to learn. Recently completed work included rebuilding changing rooms and a teaching area, and seismic strengthening of the school's gymnasium. We've also replaced boilers with more modern and efficient gas boilers.

"As work progressed, however, it became apparent that buildings were in a worse condition, so more investment was needed.

"Today, we're delivering that investment.

"This Government is committed to doing things right the first time. A make-do attitude may be cheaper in the short-term but it costs more in the long run.

"The extra funds at Wairarapa College will help get the job done properly so learners can enjoy warm, comfortable classrooms.

"The $9 million will enable us to replace the school's supported learning centre, replace old classrooms and modernize others. The school's site infrastructure will be upgraded, and a new bus bay created."

"The Government has delivered the investment required to get the buildings to a standard needed to deliver a modern education environment and at the same time factor in future growth.

"For too long Wairarapa was overlooked by the government. I'm delighted we're able to add today's announcement to the growing list of government investments we are seeing in our region."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

