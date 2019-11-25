International Development News
Online facility for filing RTI applications launched

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 21:00 IST
Online facility for filing RTI applications launched
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Kerala State IT Mission has launched an online facility for filing the Right to Information (RTI) applications to the Secretariat. The facility, being implemented with the support of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), aims at helping gather information through RTI faster and in a transparent manner, the IT mission director said in a press release here.

Replies to the applications would be available online also, he said in a release. People can now submit applications through the web portal edistrict.kerala.gov.in with the help of a user ID, which can be created using the link new portal user creation.

One can log onto the website using the ID. "Applications can be submitted by selecting RTI from the menu on the left side of the portal.

Those who have registered in the e-district portal can also submit an application using their registration number. Others can click new registration to provide the necessary information and submit the application in English or Malayalam.

"The procedures will be completed once the applicant remits the fee online," the release said. More details are available on the IT missions Facebook page.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Mexico urges Pelosi to move ahead with trade deal approval

Mexicos government will this week send a letter to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging Congress to approve a new trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement USMCA, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.Speaking a...

Trump ordered Pentagon to let Navy SEAL keep Trident pin

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to let a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct keep his Trident pin designating him as a member of the elite force, instead of holding an internal review, Defense Secretary Mark Esper...

UPDATE 1-U.S. recalls ambassador from South Sudan after unity government failure

The United States has recalled its ambassador from South Sudan after the leaders of formerly warring factions failed to agree on a unity government, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.Ambassador Thomas Hushek will return for consultat...

US STOCKS-Trade optimism propels S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs; Apple biggest boost

Apple Inc and semiconductor stocks powered the SP 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record highs on Monday, after a report signaled that the United States and China were nearing a trade truce, with sentiment also buoyed by a raft of mega deals.Trad...
