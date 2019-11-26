International Development News
Development News Edition

HRD Minister launches Kartavya portal on occasion of Constitution Day

The portal will be used primarily for holding monthly essay competitions for students as well as other activities like quizzes, debates, poster making, etc pertaining to Nagrik Kartavya Paalan Abhiyan.

HRD Minister launches Kartavya portal on occasion of Constitution Day
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that today we are laying the foundation of a great mission because the Nagrik Kartavya Paalan Abhiyan will give direction to the youth of the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@HRDMinistry)

Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched the kartavya.ugc.ac.in portal on the occasion of 'Constitution Day' today, as a part of year-long Nagrik Kartavya Paalan Abhiyan being observed throughout the country. The portal will be used primarily for holding monthly essay competitions for students as well as other activities like quizzes, debates, poster making, etc pertaining to Nagrik Kartavya Paalan Abhiyan. Minister of State for HRD Shri Sanjay Dhotre was also present on the occasion. Secretary, Higher education, MHRD Shri R. Subrahmanyam; Chairperson AICTE Shri Anil Sahasrabudhe, Secretary UGC, Shri Rajnish Jain, and Director IISER Kolkata, Shri Sourav Pal and senior officials of the ministry were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that today we are laying the foundation of a great mission because the Nagrik Kartavya Paalan Abhiyan will give direction to the youth of the country. This will make them aware that rights are automatically realized when we follow our duties religiously, he added. This principle will help the students to channelize their talents and capabilities in the right direction which will help them realize their mission with ease, the Minister explained.

Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal said that today we are observing the Constitution Day and the Indian Constitution is one of its kind in the world. It is an incredible Constitution that offers inspiration and opportunity to us to create a New India, the Minister added. He informed that the Department of Higher Education will be holding eleven rounds of National Essay Competitions during the year and the topics of the essay will be based on one Fundamental Duty every month.

While addressing the gathering Shri Sanjay Dhotre said that all of us are conscious of our rights guaranteed by the Constitution, but duties enshrined in the Constitution do not get the same attention. Therefore, this awareness campaign is for sensitizing people regarding their duties towards the society and the nation has been launched on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Shri Dhotre further exhorted the students that while building their careers they should also be able to develop a sincere concern for society. In this way only, they can contribute towards the collective well-being of the society and the nation. He also added that Fundamental Duties should become an integral part of their moral selves.

During the occasion, Shri Pokhriyal also launched the portal 'Abhiyanta' of AICTE. The portal hosts e-contents in important emerging areas like Artificial Intelligence, Cloud computing, Big data, Augmented Reality, etc. Prof Anil Sahasarbudhe, Chairman AICTE informed that this portal has been developed free of cost by the students of Graphic Era Deemed University, Dehradun, under an internship project of AICTE in a record time, and will be of immense use in making authentic and quality learning resources in emerging areas available to the student community free of cost. Describing the efforts of the students as an example of 'Kartyavya', the Minister appreciated the initiative of AICTE and the outstanding contribution of the students.

The competition will be held online through the infrastructure and testing centers of the National Testing Agency and will be open for every student registered in any higher education institution in the country. Registration for the essay competitions can be done through the Kartavya portal. The choice of centers for writing the essays will be made available to contestants when they do the online registration. The essays can be written in Hindi or English. There will be four prizes worth Rs 15000, Rs 12,000, Rs10,000 and Rs7500.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Incorrect aircraft configuration, piloting caused 2016 Russia plane crash - report

Incorrect aircraft configuration and piloting led to a plane crash operated by Flydubai in Russia in 2016, the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said in its investigation on Tuesday.The subsequent loss of awareness by the Flydubai ...

Bill passed to amend National Institute of Design Act

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to give the status of institutions of national importance to National Institutes of Design in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana. The National Institute of Design Amendment Bill ...

Indian volleyball teams to leave for South Asian Games on Wednesday

The Indian volleyball teams will leave on Wednesday for Kathmandu to participate in the South Asian Games amid reports of a delay due to various issues, sources in the federation said. The volleyball competition in the SAG formerly South As...

'Chanakya' Sharad Pawar outwits BJP, becomes Maha man of match

When Sharad Pawar addressed a rain-soaked rally in Maharashtras Satara during campaigning for the October 21 Assembly polls, few thought that the 79- year-old would be the driving force behind the new government. With the Shiv Sena-NCP-Con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019