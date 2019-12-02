Chandigarh University Institute of Distance and Online Learning Commences Admission for Distance Learning Programs for the Session January 2020

Chandigarh University Institute of Distance and Online Learning (CU-IDOL) have kick started the admission process for its Distance Learning programs for the January 2020 batch. This was announced by Dr. H.N.Udupa, Director, CU-IDOL during an interaction with the media at the university campus. While announcing the admission process, Dr. Udupa said, "CU-IDOL would be offering 5 Bachelors and 5 Masters level programs, which includes BBA, BCA, B.Com, B.Sc. Travel & Tourism Management, BA, MBA, MCA, M.Com, MA English and MA Psychology from the academic session 2020-21."

"The Choice based flexible Distance Learning Academic Model designed and delivered by Chandigarh University would offer unique benefits to the students as it offers Smart Learning through technology driven Learning Management System (LMS) where they can access the features such as digital on-line learning material prepared by renowned academicians and industry experts, e-lectures delivered by Indian and international faculty, online submission and evaluation of projects and assignments," said Dr. H.N.Udupa. The course curriculum has been designed by industry experts and besides anytime learning flexibility, the students would be offered options to choose from wide spectrum of inter-discipline elective subjects that would enhance their learning capabilities and job opportunities," he added.

While highlighting the benefits and features that would be offered to CU-IDOL students, Dr. R.S.Bawa, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, said, "Besides industry focused academic learning, the students would be offered placements assistance as more than 627 multinational companies have already recruited from university campus, overseas learning opportunity through 250+ tie-ups with renowned universities across the world, opportunity to undergo value-addition industry certifications at state-of-the-art research laboratories established by corporate and personality development through personal contact programs (PCP) at university campus."

Vice-Chancellor added, "All the programs have been approved from University Grants Commission-Distance Education Board (UGC-DEB) which means that degree would be recognized for government and private sector jobs in India and aboard." The students can gain more information about the programs at www.cuidol.in.

About Chandigarh University



Chandigarh University is an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.



