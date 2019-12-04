DU teachers gherao VC office against appointment of guests teachers on permanent posts
Teachers of the Delhi University gheraoed the office of the vice-chancellor on Wednesday to protest against a circular mandating appointment of guest teachers on permanent posts.
The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) had called a strike and urged teachers to boycott all official duties. PTI SLB TDS
TDS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi University