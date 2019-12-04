Left Menu
Compare JNU's revised fee with that of other central varsities: HRD Min to high-powered committee

  Updated: 04-12-2019 14:40 IST
  Created: 04-12-2019 14:40 IST
The HRD ministry has asked the high-powered committee appointed by it to compare the fee structure of JNU, after the second rollback, with other central universities, an official said on Wednesday. The ministry communicated this to the three-member committee in a letter written on Tuesday.

"We have sought a clarification on the matter. The members will have to analyse the fee structure of different universities and get back to us. They have not been given any deadline," the official said. The high-powered committee, constituted by the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry to restore normal functioning of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), had submitted its report last week.

The university has been witnessing a stand-off between the administration and students over a hike in the hostel fee. JNU has constituted an internal seven-member high-level committee to look into the issue. In its report, the committee recommended a 50 percent concession in utility and service charges for all students and 75 percent concession for students below poverty line.

This was the second rollback announced by the varsity. The first rollback was announced in mid-November. Students have rejected both the rollbacks and have been on a strike for over a month against the fee hike.

The JNU Students' Union has said almost 17 centres have decided to boycott the semester examinations scheduled to start from December 12. The university on Tuesday said those "who do not appear in exams will lose their studentship".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

