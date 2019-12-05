Left Menu
HRD Ministry launches short essay competition for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020

The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov has launched a 'short essay' competition for students of classes 9 to 12 for the third edition of Prime Minister's Interaction Programme with school students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020" proposed to be held next month. The entries for the competition, to be sent online, have been made open from 2nd December 2019. As in previous years, students are also being invited to send their questions for the event online. The students whose entries are judged the best for both the competitions will be invited to take part in the programme to be held in Delhi.

The First edition of Prime Minister's Interaction Programme with school and college students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0" was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 16th February 2018. The second edition of the said Interaction Programme with school and college students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0" was also held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 29th January 2019.

The third edition of Prime Minister's Interaction Programme with school students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020" is proposed to be held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi in the third week of January 2020.

Proposed format: PPC2020 will have the same 'Town Hall' format as in the previous two events, which is unique in itself wherein the Prime Minister interacts with school students at the Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. This format was a huge success during the last 2 years. About 2000 school students will be participating in the programme PPC2020.

For the above mentioned online competitions, students can participate through www.mygov.in website on the following themes:

§ Gratitude is Great

A short write-up on the people who a student thinks has played an important role in his/her academic journey so far mentioning why he/she is grateful to them.

§ Your future depends on your Aspirations

A short write-up on the goals and career aspirations a student sets for himself/herself.

§ Examining Exams

The opinion of students on the prevailing examination system and suggestions on the ideal examination system.

§ Our Duties, Your Take

Write-up on the duties of citizens and how one can inspire everyone to become more dutiful citizens.

§ Balance is Beneficial

Write-up on balanced activities of students apart from studies.

Selected winners stand a chance to attend Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 and interact with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. A total of 2000 students, parents and teachers will be participating from all over India in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020.

Students from all over the country from class VI to XII are being requested to see/hear the broadcast on Doordarshan (DD National, DD News, DD India)/on radio channels (All India Radio Medium Wave, All India Radio FM Channel).

Last year more than 8.5 Crore students from across the country viewed or heard the programme on DD/TV Channels/ Radio Channels. It was widely covered by print and electronic media. As per media reports, the interaction programme became a raging hit on social media and was the No. 1 trend conversation on "Pariksha Pe Charcha" which got more than 2.5 million impressions on twitter. It was widely viewed on youtube, Facebook Live, through webcasting, among others. Participation in the Indian community abroad will also be encouraged, as done last year.

Participate in the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 clicking the link https://innovate.mygov.in/ppc-2020/

(With Inputs from PIB)

