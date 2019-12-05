Left Menu
Kerala State Job Portal to hold employment fair on Dec 7

KeralaState Job Portal, a unique single window facility for job-seekers and employers developed by Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE), is conducting a job fair in association withDe Paul Institute of Science & Technology (DiST) at DiST campus in Angamaly South on December 7. As many as 50 leading companies will be participating in the job fair, seeking the right candidates for 1,500 vacancies, KASE said in a release here on Thursday.

Major companies attending the job fair include JARO Education, ESAF Bank, Muthoot Financial Corporation, Flowers Group, Zee Keralam, Jio, Oppo, Carnival Group, Nippon Toyota and Popular Hyundai, it said. Those who register in Kerala State Job Portal can attend the job fair. For registration, visit www.statejobportal.kerala.gov.in.

The job portal functions byleveraging the possibilities of Information Technology, as a pioneering effort to bring together job-seekers, employers and other job-providers on a single platform. The portal gives an opportunity for job seekers to find vacancies from primary level to management level, the release said.

Job providers can find suitable candidates from this portal, which offers the service ofsocial media platform LinkedIn. The website aims to service all types of qualified persons and job-seekers from the state and abroad.

Unlike the usual job portals which address mostly private sector recruitments, the state job portal will address all recruitments, including private, public sector and semi government openings, excluding KPSC recruitments, it added. PTI TGB SS SS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

