91 Raj girls to be educated in Chittorgarh Sainik School on state govt's expenditure

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 20:22 IST
The Chittorgarh Sainik school in Rajasthan will be admitting 91 girl from the state with the Gehlot government meeting the cost of their education amounting to Rs 12 crore, an official release said on Friday. The state government has given its approval to bear Rs 12 crore as expenditure on girl students' education in the school.

The defence ministry had asked the Sainik schools principals earlier to secure the state government's approval to bear the cost of girls' education in the school. The Rajasthan state government had earlier apprised the Sainik school society of its its intention to get the girls of the state educated in the Sanik School.

On the government's request, the school increased the number of seats for students in the Sainik School from 600 to 700, reserving 13 percent of the seats, totalling 91, for the girl students. “The government will bear Rs 12 crore as the expenditure of girls' education,” the release said.

