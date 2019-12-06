Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSUI calls for bandh of Guj colleges on recruitment exam issue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 21:58 IST
NSUI calls for bandh of Guj colleges on recruitment exam issue

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Friday gave a call for a state-wide bandh of all colleges in Gujarat on December 7 over the issue of alleged irregularities in the recruitment exam held last month. The students' wing of the Congress gave the bandh call to express solidarity with the youths demanding cancellation of recruitment exam over the allegations of irregularities.

Meanwhile, a large number of youths continued with the protest in Gandhinagar for the third consecutive day on Friday over their demand for cancellation of the exam, even as the state government on Thursday announced formation of a four- member SIT to probe alleged irregularities, including mass- copying and paper leak. The protesters alleged that the announcement of SIT was just an eyewash and said their protest will continue until the government scraps the exam.

Gujarat NSUI president, Mahipalsinh Gadhvi, said, "Both- NSUI and Youth Congress- are with the agitating candidates. We fully support their demand for cancellation of the exam," "We have given a college-bandh call for tomorrow in the state. I appeal to all students and college authorities to refrain from academic work on Saturday and show solidarity with these youths and their demand," he added. The agitators warned that they will not budge till the government accepts their demand.

"Formation of SIT was not our demand. What is there to probe when all the evidence is available? This SIT is just an eyewash. We will not back down till the government cancels the exam," said one of the agitators. Hundreds of job aspirants, who had appeared for the written test conducted by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) on November 17, are part of the protest, seeking cancellation of the exam held for recruiting 3,910 non-secretariat clerks and office assistants.

The protest was launched following complaints of copying and cheating during the exam. After holding talks with some representatives of the agitators, Minister of State For Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, had announced formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged irregularities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

3 men killed in 12-hour wave of knife violence in London

London UK, Dec 6 XinhuaANI Three men in their twenties were stabbed to death in little over 12 hours in London as the British capitals toll of street killings are close to a record high in a decade, media reports said on Friday. The latest ...

Commander Abhilash Tomy trying to again take part in Golden Globe Race in 2022

Decorated naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy said on Friday that he aims to participate in the 2022 Golden Globe Race GGR -- a solo sailboat race around the world -- in which he had taken part last year but was badly injured after his bo...

Kohli, Rahul bat West Indies out of contest as India win by 6 wickets

Skipper Virat Kohli stamped his authority with yet another sublime innings of career-best 94 not out as India pulled off their highest successful run chase in a T20 International to beat West Indies by six wickets in the first match here on...

Patriots giving K Folk a chance to show he's healthy

Without a kicker, the New England Patriots are ready to welcome back Nick Folk if he can show he is recovered from an emergency appendectomy last week, according to an NFL Network report. Folk was reportedly back at practice with the Patrio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019