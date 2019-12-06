DUTA to continue strike demanding absorption of ad-hoc teachers

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) decided on Friday to continue its indefinite strike demanding absorption of ad-hoc teachers, even as the university appealed them to end their agitation. DUTA officer-bearers had a meeting with HRD ministry officials on Thursday and there was a consensus on modification of the August 28 circular, one of the issues which had prompted the strike. But other issues remained unresolved, the teachers' association said.

The August 28 circular had directed appointment of guest teachers against substantive vacancies, but the DUTA had demanded that ad-hoc teachers be appointed against those vacancies. On Friday, DUTA held a meeting and it was decided since their primary demand of UGC regulation for the one-time absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers still remains unfulfilled, the agitation would continue.

A section of teachers alleged that on Friday security personnel and police forcefully ousted teachers, who were laying a siege to the council Hall from the Viceregal lodge. A general body meeting will be held on Saturday to decide on the future course of the agitation.

On Friday, the Delhi University, in a statement, said senior academicians of the university including the deans of some faculties unanimously and unequivocally condemned the violence and damage caused to the institute's property. "An appeal was made for immediate withdrawal of the agitation, which was started by some teachers who were carried away by rumours. It was urged that all stakeholders should respect their fundamental duties and work for achieving academic excellence," the university said.

