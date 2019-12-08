Left Menu
SP promoted nepotism, casteism: Adityanath

  Jhansi
  Updated: 08-12-2019 18:35 IST
  Created: 08-12-2019 18:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the SP of promoting nepotism and casteism through schemes named after 'samajwad'. "It is the same state where schemes were named after samajwad to promote nepotism and casteism," Adityanath said criticising the Samajwadi Party during the inaugural ceremony of a super-specialty block at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi on Sunday.

Adityanath said the basis of welfare schemes should be the common man. "A poor person has no caste and we never considered the underprivilegedour vote bank. A poor person has equal rights over resources of the country and government schemes," he said.

The UP chief minister also said there was a lot of potential in Uttar Pradesh and the need was to promote the state in the field of medical tourism. "There are possibilities of every type of tourism in Bundelkhand. Tourism is a powerful medium of employment, which can go a long way in taking the economy to a new height," he added.

Asking doctors to be sensitive towards patients, Adityanath said, "If doctors show compassion towards patients, they are cured of half of their illness. There is a huge difference between the background of the patient and the place where he has come to seek treatment. Doctors could play an important role in filling this gap." The CM said if doctors did not behave properly with a patient, it brought disrepute to the entire medical profession.

"In the past 70 years, only 12 state medical colleges were built in Uttar Pradesh. Our government is going to build 29 new medical colleges in five years. We have taken several concrete steps for the betterment of health services in the state. Two AIIMS have started in Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur," the CM claimed. Adityanath further said doctors must organise arogya melas in the CHC and the PHC of Jhansi and Lalitpur once in a week in collaboration with the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "Our government has opened 26 new medical colleges, and by 2022, we plan to open 75 medical colleges. We have increased 29,000 MBBS seats. We want that India should be known in the world as for health for all.” The Union minister also expressed grief over deaths in a fire incident at Delhi's Anaj Mandi.

