JNU students begin march to Rashtrapati Bhavan, police appeals for peaceful protest

  New Delhi
  Updated: 09-12-2019 15:28 IST
  Created: 09-12-2019 15:26 IST
JNU students begin march to Rashtrapati Bhavan, police appeals for peaceful protest
Jawaharlal Nehru University students began a march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday seeking an appointment with the president, the visitor of the varsity, to urge him to intervene to ensure that the hike in hostel fee is rolled back. In view of the march, security was beefed up around JNU since morning.

Roads leading to JNU were shut for traffic and appeals made to students to protest peacefully, a police official said. The students circulated photos, claiming police have closed all gates of the university before beginning the march. As they began, they shouted slogans like "Delhi Police go back" and "Education must be free for all".

Entry and exit points at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat metro stations were closed by authorities fearing protests there. "As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat have been closed. Trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Twitter.

The Delhi Traffic Police said Baba Gangnath Marg has also been closed for vehicular traffic. The students have been protesting for over a month inside the campus against the hostel fee hike and have also called for a boycott of the upcoming semester exams, despite repetitive appeals by the administration to them to return to classes.

The HRD Ministry had set up a three-member committee to look into ways to restore normal functioning in the JNU and mediate between the agitating students and the administration. The panel submitted its report to the ministry but no call has been taken yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

