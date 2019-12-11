Left Menu
Neal Simon of American University of Antigua Reassures Filling the Healthcare Gaps at BAPIO Conference 2019

  Bangalore
  Updated: 11-12-2019 12:37 IST
Neal Simon of American University of Antigua Reassures Filling the Healthcare Gaps at BAPIO Conference 2019

Manipal's AUA College of Medicine was a part of BAPIO Annual Conference, November 22nd-24th, 2019 at Radisson Blu Edwardian Heathrow, London. It was a three-day training, education and networking event that saw role models interacting with top international speakers and sharing their expertise with the delegates. This congregation of experts presented innovative solutions that addressed the workforce needs of modern healthcare across the globe.

British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) is a national voluntary organisation with a commitment to the principle of providing high quality patient care through National Health Service, the system of public healthcare providers in the United Kingdom. BAPIO aims at 'empowering doctors and dentists of Indian heritage to be the beacons of leadership and professional excellence'.

The healthcare education sector is undergoing a huge transformation across the globe; there are several initiatives in widening participation, creative careers, alternative practitioners, grass-root workers, developing a multi-skilled workforce to serve the needs of a changing healthcare provision, contribution of private sector providers, innovative funding and thinking along a systemic approach, globally. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts a global shortage of 4.3 million physicians and health workers by 2030, especially in the United States, United Kingdom, India, and throughout the world. This mammoth challenge will definitely impact healthcare globally. American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC) has predicted that United States will face shortages of up to 122,000 doctors, and according to Economic Times, India would experience shortages of up to 600,000 doctors. National Healthcare Service (NHS) Digital's analysis foresees United Kingdom to have nearly 12,000 unfilled healthcare vacancies.

Neal Simon, JD, President of Manipal's AUA College of Medicine touched upon this very pressing topic, 'The impending physician shortages predicted worldwide' and how private medical schools like AUA are prepared to educate and train physicians to fill such healthcare gaps. He also said, "AUA continues to expand its clinical footprint on a global scale, with a growing presence in United Kingdom (University of Warwick, Yeovil District Hospital and University Hospitals Coventry) and in India(Manipal Hospitals, Apollo Hospital/Hyderabad, King Edward Memorial Hospital/Mumbai)."

Dr. Peter Bell, MDVice President of Global Medical Education and Executive Dean of Clinical Sciences, AUA addressed the audience with his insight on the challenges in global healthcare. He emphasized upon the crucial role AUA is playing as an international med-school in addressing the shortage of physicians.

Considering the current scenario and the foreseeable future, these shortages will see critical mass. As far as private medical schools and quality medical graduates are concerned, Manipal's AUA College of Medicine is one institution that is consistently asserting its authority by addressing the global shortage of physicians in the truest sense and filling the gaps in healthcare.

About American University of Antigua College of Medicine

American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine, a division of Manipal Education & Medical Group, is a fully accredited international medical school dedicated to providing an academic experience of the highest quality. Through a holistic admissions approach, AUA selects students with the potential for medical school success and provides them with the resources they need to obtain highly competitive residencies and move on to successful careers in medicine.

Media Contact:
Shilpi Das Chohan
shilpi@shilpisvoiceandvisuals.com
+91-99020-77066
Founder
Shilpi's Voice & Visuals

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1043377/BAPIO_Collage.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834877/MAUA_Logo.jpg

