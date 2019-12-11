CM opens complex at forest college and research institute

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday inaugurated a building complex at the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) and also a horticulture university complex at Mulugu, near here. Besides the FCRI, Rao inaugurated the university complex named after late freedom fighter and Telangana activist Konda Laxman Bapuji and unveiled a statue of the latter at the varsity, an official press release said.

Rao visited a centre of excellence for fruits at Mulugu, the release said. The Tamil Nadu government had set up a FCRI at Mettupalyam which enabled a large number of students to get selected for the Indian forest service from there, a press release had said.

Inspired by this, the Telangana government established the Telangana Forest College and Research Institute in 2016, it had said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)