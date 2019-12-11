Left Menu
CM opens complex at forest college and research institute

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 15:12 IST
Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday inaugurated a building complex at the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) and also a horticulture university complex at Mulugu, near here. Besides the FCRI, Rao inaugurated the university complex named after late freedom fighter and Telangana activist Konda Laxman Bapuji and unveiled a statue of the latter at the varsity, an official press release said.

Rao visited a centre of excellence for fruits at Mulugu, the release said. The Tamil Nadu government had set up a FCRI at Mettupalyam which enabled a large number of students to get selected for the Indian forest service from there, a press release had said.

Inspired by this, the Telangana government established the Telangana Forest College and Research Institute in 2016, it had said..

