Left Menu
Development News Edition

Varsity convocation to be attended by Bengal governor abruptly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kalyani
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:04 IST
Varsity convocation to be attended by Bengal governor abruptly

The annual convocation of tech university MAKAUT, scheduled to be attended by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its chancellor, has been cancelled due to "unavoidable circumstances", officials said on Wednesday. The abrupt cancellation of the convocation, which was supposed to be held at the university's main campus in Haringhata in Nadia distrct, comes amid heightened tensions between the governor and the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress dispensation in the state.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) authorities in a statement said due to "unavoidable circumstances" the convocation has been cancelled until further notice. Vice Chancellor Saikat Moitra was not available for comments and when MAKAUT assistant registrar Anup Kumar Mukherjee was asked about the reason behind the sudden cancellation, he said he has received the notice and can say nothing more about it.

Sources said the convocation was cancelled after a meeting among MAKAUT officials in the morning, following the state government's move to curb the governor's powers over varsities. Universities in the state will have the power to call meetings of their highest decision making bodies without consulting the state's governor, their chancellor, if a "rule" tabled by the TMC government on Tuesday is endorsed by the state assembly.

This comes amid a running feud between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who have quarrelled over a host of issues in the last few months. Dhankhar had recently alleged he was not consulted about important decisions that were taken by authorities of various state universities.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly accused the governor of trying to run a "parallel government" in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Democrats look to approve impeachment articles ahead of U.S. House floor vote

Groundbreaking Avesthagen Study Aimed at Early Detection of Cancers and Other Diseases Announced

Yes Bank surges 14% on value buying

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

BJP urges Thackeray to implement Citizenship Act in Maha

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking immediate implementation of the historic amended Citizenship Act in Maharashtra. He also urged Thackeray to clarify his governments position after Congress...

U.S. House panel recommends Trump be impeached for abuse of power

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Friday recommended that President Donald Trump be impeached for abuse of power, clearing the way for a vote in the full House of Representatives next week. The impeachment article approved by the panel ...

Chennai summit has set the tone for sound India-China ties: Chinese FM

The informal summit in Chennai between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping has set the tone for the steady and sound development of ties between the two nations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday. The...

India's services exports grew by over 5 pc to USD 17.70 bn in Oct: RBI data

Indias services exports rose 5.25 per cent to USD 17.70 billion in October, while imports remained nearly flat at USD 10.86 billion, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday. The services exports or receipts were USD 16.82 billi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019