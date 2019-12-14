JNU VC says students tried to attack him on campus

JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Saturday claimed a group of 15-20 students tried to attack him on the campus but university security staff saved him.

"I had gone to School of Arts and Aesthetics to see how the exams were going on. When I was returning to the administration block, 15-20 students surrounded me, abused me and tried to attack me. However, I was rescued by university security personnel and policemen in plain clothes," Kumar said.

