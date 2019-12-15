Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMU admin closes university till Jan 5 after student-police clash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aligarh
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 22:41 IST
AMU admin closes university till Jan 5 after student-police clash

The Aligarh Muslim University administration Sunday night announced that the institution will remain closed till January 5 after clashes broke out between police and students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act near the campus gate. "The university is closed from today (15/12/2019) till 05/01/2020. This is being done due to disturbances created by some antisocial elements for last three days," AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid said.

The announcement came after hundreds of AMU students protesting against the amended legislation clashed with police which used batons and teargas to disperse them. "All other offices will remain open as usual and the closure of the university is for the purpose of reading and examination only. The remaining examination will be conducted after 05/01/2020," the Registrar said in a statement.

He said the schedule for examination will be notified later. Earlier, AMU Proctor Prof Afifullah Khan had said some security personnel were injured in brick-batting near the gate.

Police said the students broke down the police cordon. Police have sealed all gates to the campus.

Tension prevailed in the area as police used batons and teargas to control the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

China stocks rise to 6-week closing high on trade deal, upbeat data

China stocks rose to a six-week closing high on Monday, as investors cheered a preliminary Sino-U.S. trade deal and upbeat data pointing to resilience in the worlds second-largest economy. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5, to 3,987.55, ...

Pak shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

The Pakistan Army shelled forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Monday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.At about 0945 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of sma...

Essar Steel resolution to boost Q3 number: SBI chief

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Monday said the resolution of Essar Steel will boost profitability in the third quarter of the current financial year. Besides, resolution of other stressed assets which are in the pipeline wil...

Jamia Millia Islamia will present facts to HRD minister: VC Najma Akhtar on police crackdown.

Jamia Millia Islamia will present facts to HRD minister VC Najma Akhtar on police crackdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019