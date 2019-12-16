Stay away from violence and maintain peace on campuses: HRD Minister to students

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday appealed to students to stay away from violence and maintain peace on campuses. The Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister's appeal came against the backdrop of protests on campuses across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act and alleged police crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students.

"I appeal to all students to stay away from violence and maintain peace on campuses. Please do not pay heed to rumours. "At this point, we need to propagate feelings of peace, harmony and brotherhood. We should not indulge in activity which is not in interests of the nation," he said.

