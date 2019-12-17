Police thwart attempts of students to hold protest over CAA outside college premises

Police on Tuesday thwarted attempts of students of a college here to hold a protest over the amended citizenship act. UP Director General of Police OP Singh told PTI that the students of Shia PG College tried to protest outside their college, but the administration and police dissuaded them.

The students have been sent back to the college premises and now the situation is completely normal, Singh said. College vice-principal Sarwat Taqi said, "The situation in the college is absolutely normal and the annual sports programme is being held." PTI NAV AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)