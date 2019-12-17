Left Menu
Don't make CAA protest just about Jamia, AMU, JNU: JNUSU president Aeshe Ghosh

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 17-12-2019 18:55 IST
  • |
  Created: 17-12-2019 18:55 IST
The anti-citizenship law stir should not be made into just a protest concerning Jamia Millia Islamia, JNU and Aligarh University, JNU students' union president Aeshe Ghosh said on Tuesday. Students in many college and university campuses across the country protested on Monday over the police action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"I appeal to everyone not to make this a protest concerning JNU, AMU and Jamia. It suits the government to restrict the dissent to these three universities and create Islamophobia," Ghosh alleged "They will just say that we are always protesting. The fact is that almost all campuses have erupted against CAA. From Bengal, to Northeast, to Mumbai to Kerala to Uttar Pradesh, everywhere students are protesting against the law," she told reporters.

Banaras Hindu University, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Jadavpur University, Lucknow’s Integral University and Nadwa College were among the campuses where students staged protests on Monday. Students of IIM Bangalore also wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A government official has, however, maintained that the situation in 42 central universities in the country, except JMI and AMU, is peaceful and examinations are being held as scheduled.

There are 42 central universities in the country and only in a few there were peaceful protests like candlelight march, the official said. The reports of violence came only from two universities, JMI and AMU, he said.

Ghosh claimed that these protest in campuses "will continue, if required, till this government lasts". "The government is closing down colleges, shutting internet and everything is unilateral. They won't listen to anyone. This government has been targeting educational institutions so that they want to ensure that people don't learn. If people don't learn, they cannot question," she alleged.

Ghosh said that what happened on Sunday in Jamia should make people in the entire city shudder. "The students did not get violent. Under no circumstances should police enter a varsity campus and assault students. Today they entered Jamia, tomorrow will you justify police entering your homes because they wanted to catch some thieves?" she asked.

Hinting at a joint students protest against CAA as well as Delhi Police, Ghosh said that students from campuses across the capital are planning to come together against the two issues and hold peaceful demonstration. On Sunday, scores of people, including Jamia students and policemen, were injured, four DTC buses were set afire and over 100 private vehicles were damaged when protesters opposing the amended Citizenship Act turned violent and clashed with police near New Friends Colony.

Police had used batons and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and entered the Jamia campus where several people were detained.

