Prof Rao, Sankha Ghosh to be honoured at JU Convocation

  Kolkata
  Updated: 19-12-2019 18:01 IST
  Created: 19-12-2019 18:01 IST
Eminent scientist and 'Bharat Ratna' recipient Prof C N R Rao, former foreign secretary Salman Haidar and veteran Bengali poet Sankha Ghosh would be conferred Honorary doctorate at the Special Convocation of Jadavpur University to be held on December 24. West Bengal Governor and Jadavpur university Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankha will preside over the special convocation.

Eminent computer scientist and Director of Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay will also be conferred the Honorary doctorate on the occasion. While Rao and Bandyopadhyay will be given the Honorary Doctor of Science (DSc), Ghosh and Haider will be awarded Doctor of Literature (DLitt) on the occasion, JU said in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile the Students Federation of India (SFI), JU unit said in a statement that members of the organisation will show black flag and wear black badge when Dhankhar visits the campus to attend the convocation. "We will register our protest against Dhankhar who had often spoken in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), NRC. He has never spoken against BJP and RSS. We call upon all students to join our peaceful, democratic protest when he visits the campus as Chancellor," Arts Faculty Students Union General Secretary and SFI leader Debraj Debnath said.

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association general secretary Parthapratim Roy said, "If any organisation decides to hold protest in a peaceful manner that is part of their democratic rights." He, however, expressed hope that since a number of dignitaries would be present on the occasion, the teachers hoped the programme will pass off peacefully. Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das did not take calls..

