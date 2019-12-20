UP: All schools, colleges to remain shut on Saturday

All schools, colleges and universities across Uttar Pradesh will remain shut on Saturday, state officials said. An order was issued to this effect on Friday night, a government spokesperson was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The government had earlier ordered closure of all schools on Thursday and Friday owing to severe cold wave condition. The order comes at a time when protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have rocked several parts of the state, claiming at least six lives in violence and arson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

