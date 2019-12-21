Left Menu
Development News Edition

Create museum to document police action in Jamia: Students' delegation to VC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 00:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 00:21 IST
Create museum to document police action in Jamia: Students' delegation to VC

A delegation of students have met Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar to demand the creation of a museum in the campus to document the police crackdown, which they likened it with the Jallianwala Bagh incident. The delegation of 17 students from the Jamia Coordination Committee, formed in the aftermath of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, met Akhtar on Thursday and put forth a series of demands.

"We have demanded that the university must reopen. The so-called called 'Winter break' must be called off. Students must be called back," a statement from the students said. Hostels must be reopened and examinations conducted as "it is important to normalise the university in order for students to come out of this trauma. Counselling must be arranged for any student who wants help," they said.

A museum must be created in the campus to document this "attack" which is no less brutal than the Jallianwala Bagh incident, they claimed. "History must remember. The slogans on the walls are a commemoration of our struggle, of our resistance. They must be retained," the statement said.

They also demanded that the Jamia Coordination Committee must be given a space in the campus to operate from, and the movement must intensify. The administration refused to set a time-frame for their response and insisted that they will respond to our demands in 'due time', they said.

Meanwhile, Akhtar said she had spoken to several students who are representing the students of Jamia Millia Islamia. "They placed their demands before the administration. Several of their ideas were welcome and Jamia administration is looking into them," she said.

The Central Coordination Committee of the Jamia Teachers 'Association (JTA) held a meeting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Friday. "In the meeting, it was decided that a candlelight vigil will be held by the teachers of JMI on December 23 at the India Gate," they said.

A lecture series on sensitising students about the CAA and NRC will be held once the university opens after winter vacations, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese troops clash with demonstrators protesting new Hezbollah-backed premier - witnesses

Lebanese troops fired tear gas in Beirut on Friday to disperse hundreds of youths who were protesting against the designation of a new prime minister backed by Hezbollah and its allies, witnesses said.The protesters threw rocks and firework...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m. GMT230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....

Telangana: Youth gets 2 years rigorous imprisonment for outraging modesty of minor

A 23-year-old man was convicted to two years of rigorous imprisonment for outraging the modesty of a ninth class girl student. According to Cyberabad Police, the accused, Shaik Abdul Waheb, was convicted in the case registered at Shamirpet ...

Alphabet grants Pichai largest ever stock award, again

Alphabet Incs newly-instated Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai would receive a hefty 240 million in performance-based stock awards over the next three years, the highest ever promised to any executive of the search giant. Pichai would a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019