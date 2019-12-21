Over 1,000 academicians release statement in support of CAA

More than 1,000 academicians from various universities across India on Saturday released a statement in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In the statement, they congratulated the Parliament for "standing up for forgotten minorities and upholding the civilizational ethos of India" and "providing a haven for those fleeing religious persecution".

